Diversified Trust Co Has $44,000 Holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Diversified Trust Co trimmed its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) by 56.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,337 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MPW. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 4.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 195,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 7,856 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 1.9% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 167,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 3,103 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 45.8% during the second quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 55,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 17,375 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 4.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,622,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,168,000 after buying an additional 328,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 24.2% during the second quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 66,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 13,002 shares during the period. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO James Kevin Hanna sold 11,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.72, for a total value of $43,304.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 366,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,364,916.36. The trade was a 3.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Medical Properties Trust Trading Down 1.5 %

Medical Properties Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $3.85 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.15 and a 200-day moving average of $4.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -0.91, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.29. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.92 and a 52-week high of $6.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.31%. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is presently -7.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MPW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Medical Properties Trust to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medical Properties Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.92.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MPW

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.