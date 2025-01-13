Diversified Trust Co Invests $201,000 in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Grand Canyon Education in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 66.0% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the third quarter worth approximately $86,000. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education Price Performance

LOPE opened at $160.89 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.57. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.48 and a fifty-two week high of $173.37.

Insider Buying and Selling at Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education ( NASDAQ:LOPE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.01. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The business had revenue of $238.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. Grand Canyon Education’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Grand Canyon Education news, CTO Dilek Marsh sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.07, for a total value of $249,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 21,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,516,366.18. This represents a 6.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LOPE. StockNews.com lowered shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $152.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $170.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.

Grand Canyon Education Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

