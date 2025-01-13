Diversified Trust Co Invests $221,000 in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQWL)

Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQWL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 41,441.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 4,973 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $283,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 83.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EQWL stock opened at $100.56 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $104.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.09. The company has a market cap of $676.77 million, a PE ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 0.83. Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.15 and a fifty-two week high of $107.90.

About Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Large Core Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Large Core Index (Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of large core United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 largest United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQWL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.