Diversified Trust Co Purchases Shares of 15,370 Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR)

Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Coursera by 2.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,947,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,401,000 after buying an additional 63,549 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Coursera by 7.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,922,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,214,000 after buying an additional 199,050 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Coursera by 67.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,800,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,055,000 after buying an additional 1,123,397 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Coursera by 6.9% in the third quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 2,690,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,361,000 after purchasing an additional 172,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Coursera by 0.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,655,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,007,000 after purchasing an additional 15,694 shares during the last quarter. 89.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Alan B. Cardenas sold 6,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.83, for a total value of $41,676.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,082 shares in the company, valued at $1,325,580.06. The trade was a 3.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 16.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Coursera in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Coursera in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Coursera in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Coursera in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Coursera from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coursera currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.52.

Coursera Stock Performance

COUR stock opened at $8.30 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.84. Coursera, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.29 and a 52-week high of $20.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.27 and a beta of 1.44.

About Coursera

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform in the United States, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Enterprise, and Degrees. The company offers guided projects, courses, and specializations, as well as online degrees; and certificates for entry-level professional, non-entry level professional, university, and MasterTrack.

