Diversified Trust Co Purchases Shares of 5,302 Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,302 shares of the local business review company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yelp by 13.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 654,059 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $22,944,000 after buying an additional 78,585 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Yelp by 1.8% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,743,899 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $96,256,000 after buying an additional 48,363 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yelp by 347.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 160,363 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $5,627,000 after buying an additional 124,561 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yelp by 7.5% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 204,077 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $7,159,000 after buying an additional 14,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yelp in the third quarter worth $732,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.
Yelp Stock Down 1.4 %
YELP stock opened at $38.49 on Monday. Yelp Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.56 and a twelve month high of $45.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.96.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Yelp
Insider Buying and Selling at Yelp
In related news, insider Craig Saldanha sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.05, for a total value of $38,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 184,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,022,431.90. The trade was a 0.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Carmen Amara sold 12,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total value of $490,637.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 88,813 shares in the company, valued at $3,389,992.21. The trade was a 12.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,865 shares of company stock worth $1,734,268 over the last quarter. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.
About Yelp
Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Yelp
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- ServiceTitan Made Waves in Its IPO, But Is the Stock a Buy?
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Netflix: Is This the Perfect Time to Buy a Streaming Powerhouse?
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Goldman Sachs Unveils 3 Massive Opportunities for 2025 Investors
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YELP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Yelp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yelp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.