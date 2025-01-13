Diversified Trust Co Purchases Shares of 5,302 Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,302 shares of the local business review company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yelp by 13.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 654,059 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $22,944,000 after buying an additional 78,585 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Yelp by 1.8% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,743,899 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $96,256,000 after buying an additional 48,363 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yelp by 347.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 160,363 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $5,627,000 after buying an additional 124,561 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yelp by 7.5% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 204,077 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $7,159,000 after buying an additional 14,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yelp in the third quarter worth $732,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Yelp Stock Down 1.4 %

YELP stock opened at $38.49 on Monday. Yelp Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.56 and a twelve month high of $45.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

YELP has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Yelp from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Yelp in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Yelp to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Yelp

In related news, insider Craig Saldanha sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.05, for a total value of $38,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 184,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,022,431.90. The trade was a 0.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Carmen Amara sold 12,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total value of $490,637.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 88,813 shares in the company, valued at $3,389,992.21. The trade was a 12.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,865 shares of company stock worth $1,734,268 over the last quarter. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

About Yelp



Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

