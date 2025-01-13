Diversified Trust Co Takes $126,000 Position in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI)

Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,650 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Quest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 17.1% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 12,062 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 1,600.0% in the third quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 4.5% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 75,971 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 3,288 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 3.5% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 155,508 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 5,220 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP grew its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 16.9% in the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 38,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Methode Electronics Stock Performance

MEI opened at $10.93 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $389.73 million, a PE ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 0.78. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.54 and a twelve month high of $22.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Methode Electronics Dividend Announcement

Methode Electronics ( NYSE:MEI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The electronics maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.31. Methode Electronics had a negative net margin of 8.16% and a negative return on equity of 3.26%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -22.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Methode Electronics from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th.

Methode Electronics Company Profile

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, engineers, and produces mechatronic products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

