Diversified Trust Co Takes Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JCI. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 23,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 4,973 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,046,000. BOKF NA increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 24,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 8,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on JCI shares. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.07.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO George Oliver sold 110,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.79, for a total transaction of $8,494,125.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,243,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,507,639.29. This trade represents a 8.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marlon Sullivan sold 7,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.35, for a total value of $602,620.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,246 shares in the company, valued at $2,687,704.10. This trade represents a 18.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 758,588 shares of company stock valued at $62,480,987. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JCI opened at $78.70 on Monday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1-year low of $51.71 and a 1-year high of $87.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.11 billion, a PE ratio of 30.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.32.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.27%.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

