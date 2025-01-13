Dmitry Melnikov Sells 1,435 Shares of Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) Stock

Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Free Report) Director Dmitry Melnikov sold 1,435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.68, for a total transaction of $16,760.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,701,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,869,490.40. The trade was a 0.08 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Dmitry Melnikov also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Semrush alerts:

On Monday, December 30th, Dmitry Melnikov sold 15,564 shares of Semrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.82, for a total transaction of $183,966.48.

On Thursday, December 26th, Dmitry Melnikov sold 16,467 shares of Semrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.26, for a total value of $201,885.42.

On Monday, December 23rd, Dmitry Melnikov sold 34,566 shares of Semrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total value of $425,853.12.

On Friday, December 20th, Dmitry Melnikov sold 37,910 shares of Semrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.22, for a total value of $463,260.20.

On Wednesday, December 18th, Dmitry Melnikov sold 44,592 shares of Semrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total value of $568,993.92.

On Monday, December 16th, Dmitry Melnikov sold 38,790 shares of Semrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.42, for a total transaction of $520,561.80.

On Friday, December 13th, Dmitry Melnikov sold 42,226 shares of Semrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total transaction of $570,051.00.

Semrush Stock Performance

SEMR stock opened at $11.54 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.57. Semrush Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.64 and a 52-week high of $16.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.27 and a beta of 1.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SEMR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Semrush in a research report on Monday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Semrush from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Semrush from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Semrush from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SEMR

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Semrush in the second quarter worth $123,000. DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in Semrush in the 3rd quarter worth about $157,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Semrush during the 3rd quarter valued at about $158,000. Olympiad Research LP purchased a new stake in Semrush during the 3rd quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Semrush by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,706 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.86% of the company’s stock.

About Semrush

(Get Free Report)

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Semrush Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semrush and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.