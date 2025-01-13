Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM) Sets New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Domino’s Pizza Group plc (LON:DOM – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 274.20 ($3.35) and last traded at GBX 275 ($3.36), with a volume of 961394 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 276.20 ($3.37).
Domino’s Pizza Group Stock Down 0.4 %
The company has a market capitalization of £1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 1,447.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 322.18 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 310.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9,124.00, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.86.
Insider Transactions at Domino’s Pizza Group
In other news, insider Edward Jamieson sold 14,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 332 ($4.05), for a total value of £46,722.36 ($57,041.09). Corporate insiders own 16.56% of the company’s stock.
Domino’s Pizza Group Company Profile
Domino’s Pizza is the UK’s leading pizza brand and a major player in the Republic of Ireland.
We are part of the global Domino’s system, the biggest pizza delivery operator in the world. We hold the exclusive master franchise rights in five markets under long term agreements with Domino’s Pizza International Franchising Inc, the international arm of Domino’s Pizza Inc, which owns the Domino’s brand.
