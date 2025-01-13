Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NASDAQ:DPZ) Shares Purchased by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NASDAQ:DPZ – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,035 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $1,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2,033.3% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 64 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 100.0% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 126 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 195.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital upgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $419.00 to $559.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $490.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $501.93.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance

DPZ opened at $402.33 on Monday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a one year low of $396.06 and a one year high of $542.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $442.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $436.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.88.

Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The restaurant operator reported $4.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.54. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 12.26% and a negative return on equity of 14.35%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Domino’s Pizza

In related news, Director Andrew Balson sold 6,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.27, for a total transaction of $2,985,041.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,591,075.30. This represents a 31.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin Scott Morris sold 2,646 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.00, for a total transaction of $1,214,514.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $902,394. This represents a 57.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

