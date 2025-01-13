Dow Jones U.S. Toys Total Stock (NASDAQ:RILYM) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

Dow Jones U.S. Toys Total Stock (NASDAQ:RILYM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Sunday, January 12th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.3984 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th.
Dow Jones U.S. Toys Total Stock Stock Up 1.7 %
NASDAQ:RILYM opened at $23.25 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.38. Dow Jones U.S. Toys Total Stock has a 1 year low of $11.70 and a 1 year high of $24.64.
Dow Jones U.S. Toys Total Stock Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Dow Jones U.S. Toys Total Stock
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Why Warren Buffett Is Keeping 25% of Berkshire’s Assets in Cash
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- ServiceTitan Made Waves in Its IPO, But Is the Stock a Buy?
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Netflix: Is This the Perfect Time to Buy a Streaming Powerhouse?
Receive News & Ratings for Dow Jones U.S. Toys Total Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dow Jones U.S. Toys Total Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.