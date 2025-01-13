Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (EIM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on January 31st

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0508 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th.

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.5% annually over the last three years.

Get Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund alerts:

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Price Performance

Shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund stock opened at $10.38 on Monday. Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund has a one year low of $9.72 and a one year high of $10.93.

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations. The fund's investment portfolio primarily includes investments in companies operating in the transportation, water and sewer, and electric utilities sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.