Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (ENX) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 15th

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSE:ENX – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0417 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th.

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.3% annually over the last three years.

Get Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund alerts:

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Price Performance

Shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund stock opened at $9.47 on Monday. Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund has a 1 year low of $9.27 and a 1 year high of $10.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.66.

Insider Transactions at Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 31,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.70 per share, with a total value of $307,654.90. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,230,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,333,260.10. This represents a 0.99 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 215,779 shares of company stock valued at $2,078,739.

(Get Free Report)

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.