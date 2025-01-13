Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (ENX) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on January 31st

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSE:ENX – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0417 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th.
Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.3% per year over the last three years.
Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Price Performance
ENX stock opened at $9.47 on Monday. Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund has a 1-year low of $9.27 and a 1-year high of $10.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.66.
Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile
Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.
