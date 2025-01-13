Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (ENX) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on January 31st

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSE:ENX – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0417 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th.

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.3% per year over the last three years.

ENX stock opened at $9.47 on Monday. Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund has a 1-year low of $9.27 and a 1-year high of $10.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.66.

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 20,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.42 per share, with a total value of $194,937.48. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,256,627 shares in the company, valued at $30,677,426.34. The trade was a 0.64 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 215,779 shares of company stock valued at $2,078,739.

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

