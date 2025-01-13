eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Holdings Lowered by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 99.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,673 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 580,340 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP acquired a new position in eBay in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in eBay in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in eBay in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in eBay by 115.5% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 836 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in eBay by 276.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 846 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get eBay alerts:

eBay Stock Down 5.0 %

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $65.90 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.23 and a 200-day moving average of $60.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.35. eBay Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.16 and a 52 week high of $71.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

eBay Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.14%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EBAY. TD Cowen increased their price objective on eBay from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays lowered their price objective on eBay from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on eBay from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on eBay from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of eBay in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.92.

View Our Latest Research Report on EBAY

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 1,167 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total transaction of $77,757.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,336,213.77. The trade was a 1.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 5,625 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total value of $350,887.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 542,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,825,430.24. This trade represents a 1.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,283 shares of company stock valued at $1,715,462 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About eBay

(Free Report)

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.