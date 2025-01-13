Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN) CEO Sells $28,070.23 in Stock

Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN – Get Free Report) CEO Oleg Movchan sold 2,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total value of $28,070.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 526,702 shares in the company, valued at $5,335,491.26. This trade represents a 0.52 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Enfusion stock opened at $9.97 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 249.31, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.20. Enfusion, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.52 and a fifty-two week high of $11.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Enfusion by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,029,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,770,000 after buying an additional 70,367 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Enfusion by 6.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 976,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,265,000 after acquiring an additional 61,032 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Enfusion by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 952,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,043,000 after purchasing an additional 21,729 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Enfusion by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 676,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,424,000 after purchasing an additional 136,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scalar Gauge Management LLC grew its position in shares of Enfusion by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Scalar Gauge Management LLC now owns 613,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,227,000 after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares during the period. 81.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Enfusion from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Enfusion from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.25.

Enfusion, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for investment management industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Portfolio Management System, which generates a real-time investment book of record that consists of valuation and risk tools, which allows users to analyze aggregated or decomposed portfolio data for chief investment officers (CIOs) and portfolio managers; and Order and Execution Management System that enables portfolio managers, traders, compliance teams, and analysts to electronically communicate trade orders for a variety of asset classes, manage trade orders, and systemically enforce trading regulations and internal guidelines.

