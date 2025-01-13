Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN) COO Anish Patel Sells 21,700 Shares

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) COO Anish Patel sold 21,700 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total value of $524,706.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Anish Patel also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, October 18th, Anish Patel sold 716 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $21,480.00.
Enliven Therapeutics Stock Performance
Enliven Therapeutics stock opened at $21.74 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.44 and a beta of 1.04. Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.90 and a 52 week high of $30.03.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts recently commented on ELVN shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Enliven Therapeutics from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Enliven Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Enliven Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.25.
Enliven Therapeutics Company Profile
Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The company’s lead product candidates comprise ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with solid tumors with HER2 alterations.
