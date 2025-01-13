Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN) COO Anish Patel Sells 21,700 Shares

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) COO Anish Patel sold 21,700 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total value of $524,706.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Anish Patel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 18th, Anish Patel sold 716 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $21,480.00.

Enliven Therapeutics Stock Performance

Enliven Therapeutics stock opened at $21.74 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.44 and a beta of 1.04. Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.90 and a 52 week high of $30.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in Enliven Therapeutics by 10.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,296,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,804,000 after purchasing an additional 601,611 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Enliven Therapeutics by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,041,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,611,000 after buying an additional 313,019 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Enliven Therapeutics by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 750,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,164,000 after acquiring an additional 67,813 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Enliven Therapeutics by 2.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 745,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,051,000 after acquiring an additional 21,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Turn Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 29.5% during the third quarter. First Turn Management LLC now owns 535,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,666,000 after acquiring an additional 121,849 shares during the period. 95.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on ELVN shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Enliven Therapeutics from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Enliven Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Enliven Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.25.

Enliven Therapeutics Company Profile

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The company’s lead product candidates comprise ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with solid tumors with HER2 alterations.

