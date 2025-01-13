EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 99.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,083 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 265,220 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EOG. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 64.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,284,228 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $694,717,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076,134 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 856.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,200,851 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $147,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,334 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,990,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,840,705 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $609,300,000 after acquiring an additional 403,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,113,429 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $136,874,000 after acquiring an additional 333,947 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

In other EOG Resources news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 568 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.33, for a total value of $76,867.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,891,185.56. The trade was a 1.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.89, for a total transaction of $483,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 42,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,162,365.67. This represents a 8.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $131.54 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $127.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.70. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.94 and a 12 month high of $139.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.29.

EOG Resources declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 7th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy exploration company to purchase up to 7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.975 per share. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.40%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EOG shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $167.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $149.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $144.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of EOG Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $156.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.71.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

