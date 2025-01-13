EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Shares Bought by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $390,000. Centre Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $8,757,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 70,674 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,066,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPAM opened at $225.72 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.31, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.50. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.43 and a 1 year high of $317.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $237.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.30.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upgraded EPAM Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on EPAM Systems from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on EPAM Systems from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Itau BBA Securities upgraded EPAM Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $269.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, EPAM Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.84.

In other EPAM Systems news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total value of $119,248.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,263,604. The trade was a 1.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Viktar Dvorkin sold 6,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.53, for a total value of $1,733,629.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,334,890. This represents a 34.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,222 shares of company stock valued at $2,089,878. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

