Ethema Health Corporation Receives Approval for Key Changes from Majority StockholdersOn January 9, 2025, Ethema Health Corporation (OTCMKTS:GRST) announced that certain stockholders, referred to as the Majority Stockholders, have taken significant a

Ethema Health Company Profile
Ethema Health Corporation operates behavioral healthcare space specifically in the treatment of substance use disorders. It offers rehabilitation services. The company was formerly known as GreeneStone Healthcare Corporation and changed its name to Ethema Health Corporation in April 2017. Ethema Health Corporation is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.
