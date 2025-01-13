eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Shares Sold by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 114,806 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,711 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in eXp World were worth $1,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in eXp World in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of eXp World in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of eXp World in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of eXp World during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eXp World during the second quarter worth $145,000. 27.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eXp World Stock Performance

Shares of EXPI opened at $10.90 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.55 and a beta of 2.30. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.91 and a 1 year high of $15.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.88.

eXp World Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -90.91%.

In related news, CAO Jian Cheng sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total value of $258,937.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total transaction of $288,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,147,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $462,498,624. This represents a 0.06 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 575,736 shares of company stock valued at $7,660,890 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

About eXp World

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company operates through North American Realty, International Realty, Virbela, and Other Affiliated Services segments. It provides Virbela, a cloud-based technologies that provides data, lead generation, and marketing tools for real estate agents and employees.

