Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Holdings Lowered by Graypoint LLC

Graypoint LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 17,832.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,018,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $363,783,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007,626 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 724.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,981,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $357,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741,320 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 543.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 397,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,724,000 after purchasing an additional 335,447 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,877,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $291,720,000 after purchasing an additional 319,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1,664.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 288,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,912,000 after purchasing an additional 271,765 shares in the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Extra Space Storage Stock Performance

Shares of EXR opened at $146.72 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $158.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.14. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.02 and a 52 week high of $184.87. The company has a market capitalization of $31.10 billion, a PE ratio of 38.41, a PEG ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23.

Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement

Extra Space Storage ( NYSE:EXR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($1.12). The business had revenue of $824.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.93 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 25.35%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 169.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.01, for a total value of $1,110,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,470,286.90. The trade was a 31.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Diane Olmstead sold 3,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.56, for a total transaction of $507,009.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $967,119.12. This represents a 34.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EXR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $188.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $162.00 to $204.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $167.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $167.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Monday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.92.

About Extra Space Storage

(Free Report)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

See Also

