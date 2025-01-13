Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Purchased by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank raised its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 952,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,893 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 0.9% of Czech National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $102,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 32,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,447,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,791 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 45,166 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,859,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,233 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,324 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Wolfe Research upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.74.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 0.4 %

XOM stock opened at $106.54 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $468.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $113.49 and a 200-day moving average of $115.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.35. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $95.77 and a one year high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $90.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.98 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 9.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

