F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Shares Sold by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co cut its stake in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) by 31.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,184 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,623 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 11.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 61,751 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 6,412 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 23.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 125,280 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 23,764 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of F.N.B. during the second quarter valued at $162,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 2.5% during the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 95,079 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 3.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,176,107 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $303,361,000 after purchasing an additional 647,335 shares during the period. 79.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at F.N.B.

In other F.N.B. news, CEO Vincent J. Delie, Jr. sold 125,000 shares of F.N.B. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $2,062,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,652,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,261,778.50. The trade was a 7.03 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FNB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Friday, October 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on F.N.B. from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Raymond James lifted their target price on F.N.B. from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. StockNews.com raised F.N.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on F.N.B. from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

F.N.B. Trading Down 2.7 %

NYSE:FNB opened at $14.28 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. F.N.B. Co. has a 1-year low of $12.49 and a 1-year high of $17.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.79.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.02). F.N.B. had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 16.29%. The business had revenue of $413.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.80 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

F.N.B. Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is 44.04%.

F.N.B. Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

