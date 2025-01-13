Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) Shares Sold by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 99.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 809,446 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FTEC. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 278,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,800,000 after acquiring an additional 4,017 shares during the last quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $250,000. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,850,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 13,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FTEC opened at $182.52 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.54. The company has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 1.41. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 1 year low of $140.68 and a 1 year high of $192.96.

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

