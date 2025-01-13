First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Reduce” from Brokerages

First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.86.
Several research analysts have recently commented on FHB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of First Hawaiian from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on First Hawaiian from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays increased their price target on First Hawaiian from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on First Hawaiian from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Stephens began coverage on First Hawaiian in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.
Shares of FHB opened at $24.76 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.54. First Hawaiian has a 12-month low of $19.48 and a 12-month high of $28.80.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is 59.43%.
First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts, and other deposit accounts.
