First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Reduce” from Brokerages

First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.86.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FHB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of First Hawaiian from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on First Hawaiian from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays increased their price target on First Hawaiian from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on First Hawaiian from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Stephens began coverage on First Hawaiian in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FHB. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 51.5% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,838 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in First Hawaiian in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in First Hawaiian by 32.5% in the second quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,628 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its stake in First Hawaiian by 459.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,483 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,163 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FHB opened at $24.76 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.54. First Hawaiian has a 12-month low of $19.48 and a 12-month high of $28.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is 59.43%.

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts, and other deposit accounts.

