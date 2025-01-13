First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$42.67.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. TD Securities increased their price target on First National Financial from C$42.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on First National Financial from C$40.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th.

Shares of First National Financial stock opened at C$39.41 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$41.84 and a 200-day moving average price of C$39.24. First National Financial has a one year low of C$35.15 and a one year high of C$45.10. The stock has a market cap of C$2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,280.61, a quick ratio of 10.11 and a current ratio of 8.92.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.708 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 1.71%. First National Financial’s payout ratio is currently 64.47%.

In related news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. bought 105,214 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$42.73 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,495,794.22. 71.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services commercial and residential mortgages in Canada. It operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial segments. The company offers single-family and multi-unit residential, and commercial mortgages.

