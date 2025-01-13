Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $116.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FIVE shares. Melius Research began coverage on Five Below in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Five Below from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Five Below in a report on Monday, December 2nd.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FIVE. Paladin Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Five Below during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Five Below in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Five Below by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC now owns 515 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Five Below during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000.

FIVE stock opened at $103.20 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.14. Five Below has a 52 week low of $64.87 and a 52 week high of $212.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.52 and a 200 day moving average of $91.02.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.26. Five Below had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The business had revenue of $843.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Five Below will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

