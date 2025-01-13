GAMMA Investing LLC Sells 157 Shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

GAMMA Investing LLC lowered its position in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Berry Global Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Quest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 54,800.0% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the third quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Berry Global Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $152,000. 95.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Berry Global Group Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE:BERY opened at $65.41 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.06 and a 12-month high of $73.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.16.

Berry Global Group Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. This is a boost from Berry Global Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.25%.

BERY has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Monday, November 25th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Berry Global Group from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.30.

Insider Transactions at Berry Global Group

In other news, Director Evan Bayh sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total value of $981,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,119,889.64. The trade was a 31.65 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

Featured Articles

