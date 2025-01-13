Gary Strong Buys 1,000 Shares of Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) Stock

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Free Report) Director Gary Strong bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.17 per share, with a total value of $27,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $321,747.14. This represents a 9.22 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Oak Valley Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OVLY opened at $26.38 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $220.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.35. Oak Valley Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $22.91 and a fifty-two week high of $32.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.28.

Get Oak Valley Bancorp alerts:

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter. Oak Valley Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 28.03%. The company had revenue of $19.50 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oak Valley Bancorp

About Oak Valley Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OVLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 123.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 5,945 shares during the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC bought a new stake in Oak Valley Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $295,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Oak Valley Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $327,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 122.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 8,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 3,124 shares during the last quarter. 30.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Oak Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Oak Valley Community Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in the Central Valley and the Eastern Sierras. The company's deposits products include checking and savings, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oak Valley Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oak Valley Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.