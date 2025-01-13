Gary Strong Buys 1,000 Shares of Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) Stock

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Free Report) Director Gary Strong bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.17 per share, with a total value of $27,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $321,747.14. This represents a 9.22 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Oak Valley Bancorp Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ OVLY opened at $26.38 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $220.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.35. Oak Valley Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $22.91 and a fifty-two week high of $32.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.28.
Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter. Oak Valley Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 28.03%. The company had revenue of $19.50 million for the quarter.
About Oak Valley Bancorp
Oak Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Oak Valley Community Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in the Central Valley and the Eastern Sierras. The company's deposits products include checking and savings, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
