Genuit Group (LON:GEN) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Genuit Group plc (LON:GEN – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 342 ($4.18) and last traded at GBX 351 ($4.29), with a volume of 138183 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 350 ($4.27).

Genuit Group Stock Down 0.4 %

The stock has a market cap of £868.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,485.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 405.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 448.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.10, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Insider Activity at Genuit Group

In other Genuit Group news, insider Kevin Boyd purchased 7,303 shares of Genuit Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 390 ($4.76) per share, with a total value of £28,481.70 ($34,771.94). 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Genuit Group

Genuit Group plc (“Genuit”, the “Company” or the “Group”) is a leading provider of sustainable water and climate management solutions for the built environment, is the largest manufacturer in the UK, and among the ten largest manufacturers in Europe, of piping systems for the residential, commercial, civils and infrastructure sectors by revenue.

