Geode Capital Management LLC Has $401,000 Holdings in Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPH)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPH – Free Report) by 17.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 278,496 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,376 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Reviva Pharmaceuticals were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

RVPH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I upgraded shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Capital raised Reviva Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Reviva Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:RVPH opened at $1.88 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.56 and its 200-day moving average is $1.29. Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $4.83. The company has a market capitalization of $62.87 million, a PE ratio of -1.69 and a beta of -0.12.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes next-generation therapeutics for diseases targeting unmet medical needs in the areas of central nervous system, respiratory, inflammatory, and cardiometabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate comprises brilaroxazine (RP5063) for the treatment of various neuropsychiatric indications, including schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, major depressive disorder, attentiondeficit/hyperactivity disorder, behavioral and psychotic symptoms of dementia and Alzheimer's disease, and Parkinson's disease psychosis; in clinical development respiratory indications, such as pulmonary arterial hypertension and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and in preclinical development for the treatment of psoriasis.

