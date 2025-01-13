Geospace Technologies Corporation Sees Executive ResignationHouston-based Geospace Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: GEOS) recently disclosed that Robbin B. Adams has resigned from his position as Senior Vice President of the company. The departure,

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Geospace Technologies’s 8K filing here.

About Geospace Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Geospace Technologies Corporation designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry to acquire seismic data in order to locate, characterize, and monitor hydrocarbon producing reservoirs. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets, and Emerging Markets.

Read More