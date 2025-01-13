Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 (GAINN) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 15th

Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:GAINN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Sunday, January 12th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.3125 per share on Saturday, February 1st. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th.
Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ GAINN opened at $24.73 on Monday. Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 has a twelve month low of $23.41 and a twelve month high of $25.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.52.
Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 Company Profile
