Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Strong Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Glencore from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Glencore from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Glencore to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th.

Glencore Price Performance

Glencore Company Profile

Shares of OTCMKTS GLNCY opened at $8.72 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.31. Glencore has a 12-month low of $8.66 and a 12-month high of $12.74.

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments: Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company engages in production and marketing copper, cobalt, lead, nickel, zinc, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, aluminum, alumina, and iron ore; and coal, crude oil, refined products, and natural gas, as well as oil exploration/production and refining/distribution.

