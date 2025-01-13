Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $99.20.

Several brokerages recently commented on GSHD. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $94.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $103.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

Get Goosehead Insurance alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance Price Performance

Shares of GSHD opened at $98.59 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $114.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.70. Goosehead Insurance has a twelve month low of $50.47 and a twelve month high of $130.39. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.41.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. Goosehead Insurance had a return on equity of 284.41% and a net margin of 6.77%. The firm had revenue of $78.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Goosehead Insurance

In other news, major shareholder Patrick Ryan Langston sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.35, for a total transaction of $953,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $476,750. This trade represents a 66.67 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Miller sold 58,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.22, for a total transaction of $6,428,801.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,306,600. The trade was a 66.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 112,255 shares of company stock worth $11,784,327. 48.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 195.8% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 5.8% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in Goosehead Insurance in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 567.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 54.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that engages in the provision of personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company offers homeowner’s, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goosehead Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.