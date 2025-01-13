Graypoint LLC Acquires New Holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Graypoint LLC acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in AGNC Investment by 200.5% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 14,446,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,113,000 after purchasing an additional 9,639,675 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 314.8% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 3,842,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916,345 shares during the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in AGNC Investment during the third quarter worth about $17,463,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in AGNC Investment by 115.0% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,912,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in AGNC Investment by 945.2% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,072,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,489,000 after acquiring an additional 969,475 shares during the last quarter. 38.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AGNC. StockNews.com lowered shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of AGNC Investment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AGNC Investment has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.44.

Shares of AGNC opened at $9.14 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.50 and its 200 day moving average is $9.91. AGNC Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $8.92 and a fifty-two week high of $10.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $756.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.50 million. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 42.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a jan 25 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 15.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

