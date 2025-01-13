Graypoint LLC Acquires Shares of 1,194 Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Graypoint LLC acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 87.0% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AM Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms have recently issued reports on TTWO. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $172.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Monday, December 9th. Roth Mkm increased their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $182.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.58.
Take-Two Interactive Software Price Performance
Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $178.61 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $31.37 billion, a PE ratio of -8.44, a P/E/G ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.89. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.24 and a 12 month high of $192.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $183.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.95.
Insider Buying and Selling at Take-Two Interactive Software
In other news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 777 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.64, for a total value of $145,796.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 149,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,029,475.56. This represents a 0.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Laverne Evans Srinivasan sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.17, for a total value of $358,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,736,515.64. The trade was a 17.11 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.
Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile
Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.
