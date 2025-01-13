Graypoint LLC Acquires Shares of 1,194 Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Graypoint LLC acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 87.0% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AM Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TTWO. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $172.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Monday, December 9th. Roth Mkm increased their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $182.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.58.

Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $178.61 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $31.37 billion, a PE ratio of -8.44, a P/E/G ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.89. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.24 and a 12 month high of $192.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $183.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.95.

In other news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 777 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.64, for a total value of $145,796.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 149,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,029,475.56. This represents a 0.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Laverne Evans Srinivasan sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.17, for a total value of $358,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,736,515.64. The trade was a 17.11 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

