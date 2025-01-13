Graypoint LLC Buys 1,239 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Graypoint LLC boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 19.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,450 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KDP. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 105.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Price Performance

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $30.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.61. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a one year low of $28.61 and a one year high of $38.28.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 15.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.76%.

Insider Activity at Keurig Dr Pepper

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, major shareholder Bevco B.V. Jab sold 69,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total value of $2,252,850,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 214,443,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,001,592,649.35. The trade was a 24.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on KDP shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.93.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

