Graypoint LLC Buys 134 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Graypoint LLC raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,481 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 243,274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $36,732,000 after acquiring an additional 9,670 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 194,264 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,322,000 after purchasing an additional 23,755 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 1,632.0% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,547 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 6,169 shares during the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,411,048 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $213,089,000 after purchasing an additional 106,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,349 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,471,000 after purchasing an additional 12,140 shares during the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on TE Connectivity from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on TE Connectivity from $189.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Hsbc Global Res lowered TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $173.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.70.

TE Connectivity Stock Down 1.9 %

TEL stock opened at $140.91 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.32. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a twelve month low of $128.52 and a twelve month high of $159.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.99.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The electronics maker reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 20.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, October 30th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the electronics maker to reacquire up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

