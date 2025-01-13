Graypoint LLC Buys 69 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Graypoint LLC lifted its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 21.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 69 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in ASML during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,174,000. Taurus Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ASML during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $16,994,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in ASML by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 140,802 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $117,323,000 after purchasing an additional 7,010 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in ASML by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in ASML by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 47,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,664,000 after purchasing an additional 3,321 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $739.01 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $290.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $699.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $805.98. ASML Holding has a one year low of $645.45 and a one year high of $1,110.09.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The semiconductor company reported $5.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $8.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.66 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 47.61% and a net margin of 26.40%. Equities analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 20.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 29th were issued a $1.407 dividend. This represents a $5.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 29th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.21%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ASML shares. Susquehanna decreased their target price on ASML from $1,300.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on ASML in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $858.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on ASML from $815.00 to $767.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley cut ASML from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on ASML from $1,207.00 to $1,148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $943.83.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

