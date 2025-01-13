Graypoint LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Graypoint LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IJT. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1,328.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 135.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 3,343 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 129.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after buying an additional 5,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Etfidea LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Etfidea LLC now owns 60,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,769,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. 55.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IJT opened at $133.99 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $142.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.85. The stock has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.13. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a one year low of $118.72 and a one year high of $152.05.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.3508 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

