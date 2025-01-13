Graypoint LLC Cuts Stake in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Graypoint LLC reduced its stake in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) by 28.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,088 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the second quarter worth about $729,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 5,403 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 2,103,633.3% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 63,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 63,109 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Organon & Co. by 456.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 10,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 8,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $561,000. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Organon & Co. Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE OGN opened at $15.89 on Monday. Organon & Co. has a 12-month low of $13.87 and a 12-month high of $23.10. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 3.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.73, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.37.

Organon & Co. Dividend Announcement

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.03). Organon & Co. had a return on equity of 644.70% and a net margin of 20.30%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Organon & Co. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.05%. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Evercore ISI raised shares of Organon & Co. to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th.

Organon & Co. Company Profile

Organon & Co is a science based global pharmaceutical company, which develops and delivers innovative health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women’s health, biosimilars and established brands. The company was founded on March 11, 2020, and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

