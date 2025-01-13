Graypoint LLC Grows Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Graypoint LLC grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,277 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in JCI. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 27.2% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 23,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 4,973 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the second quarter valued at about $1,046,000. BOKF NA lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.7% in the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 24,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.8% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 8,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 26.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson Controls International Trading Down 1.7 %

JCI opened at $78.70 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.34. The company has a market capitalization of $52.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.98, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.32. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $51.71 and a 52 week high of $87.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 58.27%.

A number of research firms recently commented on JCI. Argus upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. UBS Group began coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson Controls International news, EVP Marlon Sullivan sold 7,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.35, for a total transaction of $602,620.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,687,704.10. This trade represents a 18.31 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Oliver sold 110,615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.79, for a total value of $8,494,125.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,243,751 shares in the company, valued at $95,507,639.29. This trade represents a 8.17 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 758,588 shares of company stock worth $62,480,987 in the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Further Reading

