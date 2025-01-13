Graypoint LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Graypoint LLC boosted its position in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,267 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Cencora were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cencora by 124.6% in the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 20,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,549,000 after purchasing an additional 11,232 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cencora by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 39,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,881,000 after purchasing an additional 3,610 shares during the last quarter. Portfolio Design Labs LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cencora in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,404,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cencora by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 81,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,250,000 after purchasing an additional 7,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Cencora by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,077,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,173,000 after purchasing an additional 308,773 shares during the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cencora alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on COR shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Cencora from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Cencora from $287.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Leerink Partners reduced their target price on shares of Cencora from $277.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $245.00 target price (down previously from $275.00) on shares of Cencora in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Cencora from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cencora currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 21,509 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.16, for a total transaction of $5,208,619.44. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 306,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,283,064.32. The trade was a 6.55 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 1,678 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.72, for a total transaction of $383,792.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,329 shares in the company, valued at $4,649,648.88. This trade represents a 7.62 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,696 shares of company stock valued at $22,862,734 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Cencora Stock Performance

Cencora stock opened at $236.36 on Monday. Cencora, Inc. has a 12-month low of $214.77 and a 12-month high of $253.27. The company has a market capitalization of $45.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $237.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $233.48.

Cencora Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is an increase from Cencora’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Cencora’s payout ratio is 29.29%.

About Cencora

(Free Report)

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cencora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cencora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.