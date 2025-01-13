Graypoint LLC Has $224,000 Stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Graypoint LLC reduced its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $776,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 10,302.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 24,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 24,211 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,145,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $223,373,000 after purchasing an additional 82,985 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 468,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,792,000 after purchasing an additional 30,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brophy Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 3rd quarter valued at $521,000. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Consolidated Edison Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of ED stock opened at $88.19 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.91. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.85 and a 52-week high of $107.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.12. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. On average, analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 13th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 62.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ED has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $104.00 to $99.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Citigroup raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.64.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Consolidated Edison

About Consolidated Edison

(Free Report)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.