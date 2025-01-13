Graypoint LLC Has $239,000 Stock Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Graypoint LLC lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,782 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 239 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in A. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 68.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 234 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. 87.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of A opened at $137.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.78. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.16 and a 52-week high of $155.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.27 billion, a PE ratio of 31.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.06.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The medical research company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.05. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 25.43% and a net margin of 19.80%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. Agilent Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.248 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. This is an increase from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 22.40%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on A. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Agilent Technologies to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Agilent Technologies from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.62.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

