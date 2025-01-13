Graypoint LLC Has $257,000 Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Graypoint LLC cut its position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,459 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 398.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 269 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 3,000 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.44, for a total transaction of $676,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,383 shares in the company, valued at $1,664,423.52. The trade was a 28.89 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Greg C. Gantt sold 7,000 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total transaction of $1,400,490.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 97,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,584,852.30. This represents a 6.67 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of ODFL stock opened at $176.41 on Monday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.49 and a 12-month high of $233.26. The company has a market capitalization of $37.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $202.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 4th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $195.00 price target (down from $218.00) on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $209.00 to $197.00 in a report on Monday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.33.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

