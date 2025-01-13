Graypoint LLC Has $271,000 Stock Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Graypoint LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 29.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,019 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 905 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:XEL opened at $63.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.23. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.79 and a 1 year high of $73.38. The company has a market capitalization of $36.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.42.

Xcel Energy Cuts Dividend

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.01). Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 13.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 6th will be issued a $0.5475 dividend. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 6th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is currently 64.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XEL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $71.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Xcel Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.17.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

