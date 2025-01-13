Graypoint LLC Has $278,000 Stock Position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Graypoint LLC increased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 25.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 702 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Soros Capital Management LLC increased its position in Casey’s General Stores by 1,825.6% in the 3rd quarter. Soros Capital Management LLC now owns 27,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,382,000 after acquiring an additional 26,197 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Casey’s General Stores by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at about $23,294,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Casey’s General Stores by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 758,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,090,000 after acquiring an additional 119,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Casey’s General Stores by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,046,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,305,000 after acquiring an additional 38,226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Down 1.2 %

Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $386.06 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $409.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $388.62. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $268.07 and a fifty-two week high of $439.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Casey’s General Stores Dividend Announcement

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 9th. The company reported $4.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.29 by $0.56. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.24 EPS. Casey’s General Stores’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 14.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 13.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $337.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Melius Research assumed coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $451.00 to $454.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Monday, November 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $450.00 target price (up previously from $400.00) on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $424.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Casey’s General Stores news, insider Katrina S. Lindsey sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.13, for a total transaction of $192,208.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $959,761.11. This trade represents a 16.69 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mike Spanos bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $396.76 per share, for a total transaction of $198,380.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,228,765.72. This trade represents a 19.25 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Casey’s General Stores Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

